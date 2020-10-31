A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, November 2, 2020, in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church for John Shelton Hebert Sr, 74, who passed away on October 30, 2020. Fr. Tom Voorhies, Pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church - Ville Platte, will be Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. John, a resident of Scott, was the son of the late Sydney Hebert and the former Edia Boudreaux. He was born in Kaplan in 1946. John graduated from E. Broussard High School in Cow Island in 1964, and married the love of his life Patricia Baudoin in Kaplan in 1966. They settled in Scott and raised their family together. John cherished every moment with his family and was always there for them, there was never a phone call not answered. His friendliness was felt by anyone that knew him. He spent his life working in the oil field for Service Trucklines, GoldRus, Garber Industries, and retired from Franks International. His coworkers knew him as "Sleepy". When John was not at work and after his retirement, he enjoyed Friday lunches with his siblings, road trips, vacations, live music, and especially dinners at Cracker Barrel with his wife. He was always ready to spend time with his family, having everyone over was the best part of his day. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Patricia B. Hebert; daughter, Donna H. Savoy; son, John S. Hebert Jr; daughter, Christina H. Larriviere (Kevin); grandchildren, Lance Savoy (Kirsti), Taylor Hebert (Holly), Katelyn Hebert, Kortni Hebert, Hunter Hebert (Angela Tate), Leo Larriviere and Xander Larriviere; great-granddaughter, Peighton Benoit; siblings, Earline H. Royer, Dorris Hebert and Weston Hebert (Shirley); and sisters-in-law, Inez Blanchard and Katie Hebert. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sydney and Edia Hebert; great-grandson, Kaycer Hebert; siblings, Delta Hebert, J. Roland Hebert and James R. Hebert; sister-in-law, Florence Hebert; and brother-in-law, Preston Royer. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Scott, on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:00 PM on Sunday evening in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue Monday, November 2, 2020 from 8:00 AM until the time of service. Pallbearers will be John S. Hebert Jr, Lance Savoy, Taylor Hebert, Hunter Hebert, Lee Baudoin and Kevin Larriviere. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dorris Hebert, Weston Hebert, George Hebert, Leo Larriviere, Xander Larriviere and "Bill". The family would like to thank the Oncology nursing staff of Lafayette General Medical Center for their compassionate care during their time of need. Personal condolences may be sent to the Hebert family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.
