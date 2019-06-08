Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Stephen Holloway. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 802 Alfred St Scott , LA 70583 (337)-234-2320 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at an 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church for Mr. John Stephen Holloway, age 75, who passed away at his residence in Scott Saturday morning. Entombment will be in the church cemetery mausoleum. The Rev. Mark Derise, Pastor, will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the services. Lectors will be Brittany Rae Domingue and Monique Tauzin Vice and the Giftbearers will be Ollivia Sonnier and Alonah Doucet,. Denise Melancon, organist, will sing for the Funeral Mass "Amazing Grace," "Psalm 23," "Old Rugged Cross," "How Great Thou Art" and "Go Rest High on That Mountain." Survivors include one son, Stephen Holloway and his wife, Johanna Andrea; one stepson, Chuck Clause and his wife, Cathy; two stepdaughters, Kelly Clause Sonnier and her husband, Chad and Angie Clause and her wife, Monica; eleven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one brother, Chris Holloway. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Nell Tauzin Holloway; his second wife, Cathleen Begnaud Holloway; and his parents, William Bill Holloway and Mary Catherine Moates Holloway. A native of Key West, Florida and a former resident of Shreveport, LA, John was a resident of Scott for forty-one years. He graduated from Fair Park High School in Shreveport, LA in the Class of 1961 and attended Northwestern State University. A veteran of military service, John served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. He was in the Presidential Honor Guard serving in the funeral of President John F. Kennedy and the inauguration of President of Lyndon B. Johnson. John was in the oil and gas industry. He progressed from the lowest ranks, roustabout, to superintendent. John was a genuine, hard working person who truly cared about his family and loved them with all of his might. He was a compassionate soul. The family will be receiving friends at Martin & Castille's SCOTT location on Monday from 2:00 PM until 7:00 PM and will continue on Tuesday from 8:00 AM until time of the services. Pallbearers will be Chuck Clause, Stephen Holloway, Talmon Vice, Brennan Gravouia, Chris Holloway, Hayden Clause and Chad Sonnier. You may review the guestbook and obituary online at Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at an 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church for Mr. John Stephen Holloway, age 75, who passed away at his residence in Scott Saturday morning. Entombment will be in the church cemetery mausoleum. The Rev. Mark Derise, Pastor, will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the services. Lectors will be Brittany Rae Domingue and Monique Tauzin Vice and the Giftbearers will be Ollivia Sonnier and Alonah Doucet,. Denise Melancon, organist, will sing for the Funeral Mass "Amazing Grace," "Psalm 23," "Old Rugged Cross," "How Great Thou Art" and "Go Rest High on That Mountain." Survivors include one son, Stephen Holloway and his wife, Johanna Andrea; one stepson, Chuck Clause and his wife, Cathy; two stepdaughters, Kelly Clause Sonnier and her husband, Chad and Angie Clause and her wife, Monica; eleven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one brother, Chris Holloway. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Nell Tauzin Holloway; his second wife, Cathleen Begnaud Holloway; and his parents, William Bill Holloway and Mary Catherine Moates Holloway. A native of Key West, Florida and a former resident of Shreveport, LA, John was a resident of Scott for forty-one years. He graduated from Fair Park High School in Shreveport, LA in the Class of 1961 and attended Northwestern State University. A veteran of military service, John served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. He was in the Presidential Honor Guard serving in the funeral of President John F. Kennedy and the inauguration of President of Lyndon B. Johnson. John was in the oil and gas industry. He progressed from the lowest ranks, roustabout, to superintendent. John was a genuine, hard working person who truly cared about his family and loved them with all of his might. He was a compassionate soul. The family will be receiving friends at Martin & Castille's SCOTT location on Monday from 2:00 PM until 7:00 PM and will continue on Tuesday from 8:00 AM until time of the services. Pallbearers will be Chuck Clause, Stephen Holloway, Talmon Vice, Brennan Gravouia, Chris Holloway, Hayden Clause and Chad Sonnier. You may review the guestbook and obituary online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-SCOTT, 802 Alfred Street, Scott, LA, 337 234-2320. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from June 8 to June 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close