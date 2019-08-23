A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 PM on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Broussard for Mr. John "Jack" Theodore Hilligarde, 94, who passed away on August 22, 2019. Reverend Kyle White, Pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, will be Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Sacred Heart of Jesus Mausoleum. Mr. John, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Theodore Hilligardt and the former Marjorie Rubendall. "Jack," as he was affectionately known worked for Southern Pacific Railroad for 33 years until his retirement. He proudly served his country as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army. Mr. John enjoyed golfing and tending to his vegetable garden. He enjoyed following professional golf, basketball and football and was an avid New Orleans Saints fan. He is survived by his daughters, Nancy Hilligarde, Mary Halbert and husband Thomas, Peggy Dean, Janice Johnson, and Elizabeth O'Shaughnessy and husband David; grandchildren, Sarah Halbert, John Halbert and wife Kasee, Grace Powell and husband James, Leah Dean, Jack Dean, Evan Johnson and wife Sarah, Garrett Johnson, Olivia Johnson, Justin O'Shaughnessy and Anna O'Shaughnessy; 5 great-grandchildren and 2 on the way. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Pansy Hilligarde; parents, Theodore John Hilligardt and Marjorie Dautreil; and his son-in-law, Danny Dean. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Broussard on Monday, August 24, 2019 from 9:30 AM until the time of service. Pallbearers will be Thomas Halbert, Dwayne Simpson, Jack Dean, Evan Johnson, Garrett Johnson and David O'Shaughnessy. The family would like to thank Home Instead Senior Care and Lourdes Hospice for their care and compassion. Personal condolences may be sent to the Hilligarde family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 111 North Washington Street, Broussard, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 23 to Aug. 26, 2019