Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020 in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home for John "Skipper" Weaver, 73, who passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Father Michael Luxbacher will officiate the funeral ceremony. Inurnment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens immediately following the service. Visitation hours will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. service time. John is survived by his wife of 47 years, Claire Weaver of Lafayette; one daughter, Jolie Weaver Liu and her husband David of Charleston, SC; one son, John Joseph Weaver and his wife Phyllis of Lafayette, LA; his mother, Mary Weaver of Shreveport, LA; one brother, Daniel Weaver and his wife Miriam of Lacombe, LA; and seven grandchildren, John Michael Weaver, C.C. Liu, Evan Liu, Noah Weaver, Jolene Liu, Emma Weaver, and Mary Weaver. He was preceded in death by his father, John William Weaver. John was a very proud Veteran of the United States Navy and served during the Vietnam War. He graduated from the University of Southwestern Louisiana in Mechanical Engineering, and was licensed in both Mechanical Engineering and Environmental Engineering. He was a doting grandfather, and enjoyed spending time with all of his grandchildren. John was an avid Ragin' Cajun supporter, and enjoyed traveling, woodworking, gardening, and making his own home brewed beer, which he would give away to friends and family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Parkinson's Foundation (200 SE 1st Street, Miami, FL, 33131), American Heart Association
(P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX, 75284-0692), or the charity of your choice
. View the obituary and sign the guestbook online at www.waltersfh.com.
Walters Funeral Home, (337) 706-8941, 2424 North University Avenue in Lafayette, is in charge of funeral arrangements.