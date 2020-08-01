1/1
John "Skipper" Weaver
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020 in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home for John "Skipper" Weaver, 73, who passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Father Michael Luxbacher will officiate the funeral ceremony. Inurnment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens immediately following the service. Visitation hours will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. service time. John is survived by his wife of 47 years, Claire Weaver of Lafayette; one daughter, Jolie Weaver Liu and her husband David of Charleston, SC; one son, John Joseph Weaver and his wife Phyllis of Lafayette, LA; his mother, Mary Weaver of Shreveport, LA; one brother, Daniel Weaver and his wife Miriam of Lacombe, LA; and seven grandchildren, John Michael Weaver, C.C. Liu, Evan Liu, Noah Weaver, Jolene Liu, Emma Weaver, and Mary Weaver. He was preceded in death by his father, John William Weaver. John was a very proud Veteran of the United States Navy and served during the Vietnam War. He graduated from the University of Southwestern Louisiana in Mechanical Engineering, and was licensed in both Mechanical Engineering and Environmental Engineering. He was a doting grandfather, and enjoyed spending time with all of his grandchildren. John was an avid Ragin' Cajun supporter, and enjoyed traveling, woodworking, gardening, and making his own home brewed beer, which he would give away to friends and family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Parkinson's Foundation (200 SE 1st Street, Miami, FL, 33131), American Heart Association (P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX, 75284-0692), or the charity of your choice. View the obituary and sign the guestbook online at www.waltersfh.com. Walters Funeral Home, (337) 706-8941, 2424 North University Avenue in Lafayette, is in charge of funeral arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walters Funeral Home
2424 North University Avenue
Lafayette, LA 70507
(337) 706-8941
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved