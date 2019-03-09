Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Wesley Fiero. View Sign

In Loving Memory of John Wesley Fiero. Dr. John Wesley Fiero, age 84, passed away quietly on February 15, 2019, surrounded by loving friends and his two sons Jason and Joshua. Dr. Fiero was born June 20, 1934, in Bronxville, NY. John served honorably as an Electronics Technician in the U.S. Navy from 1953-1957. After his military service was completed, he went on to earn his Ph.D. at Florida State University. From 1969-1998 he was a member of the faculty at the University of Louisiana in Lafayette, retiring at the rank of Professor Emeritus. As an educator, Dr. Fiero specialized in English Renaissance literature, particularly Shakespeare; history of theater; and dramatic writing. Dr. Fiero was a driving force in the Lafayette theater world, authoring numerous plays, and bringing some of them to New York and London after they premiered in Louisiana. John was a founding member of Lafayette Community Theatre in the 1980s. He also played a large part in forming Eavesdrop Theatre, which ran from the mid-70s to the early 90s. Over the years, he directed a number of plays in Lafayette, most notably The Tempest and Othello. In recent years, he worked with Cite des Arts and Theatre 810, and Elsa Dimitriadis and Brady McKellar's Wanderlust Productions. Dr. Fiero is survived by his sister Cozy Joynes, his first wife Dr. Gloria Fiero, his two sons Jason and Joshua, his stepdaughter Shannon Hughes, their spouses Lucia, Margaret, and Terry, his grandchildren Samantha, Avery, and Simone, and his loyal dog Bandit. He was predeceased by his second wife, Jane Wallace Fiero. Dr. Fiero's ashes are at his wish to be scattered on Long Island Sound, of which he held so many fond memories. This ceremony will take place on Father's Day of this year, with participants meeting at Jacob's Beach in Guilford, CT at 10 AM. For the Lafayette community, there will be a service in Dr. Fiero's honor 6 PM April 5th at Cite des Arts. For those wishing to express their love for a playwright and educator who gave so much to the cultural life of the Lafayette area, please send contributions in his name to or Cité des Artes.

