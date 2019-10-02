Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John William "Bill" Fornof. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for John William "Bill" Fornof, 43, who passed away Monday, September 30th, in Lafayette. Bill was born January 30, 1976, in Oxford, MS and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. Bill went to high school in Mississippi and was awarded the High School Chess Champion for two years. He moved to Lafayette during his senior year and later attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Bill was an avid fisherman and enjoyed time outdoors. He loved art, making many pieces through woodworking. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends. Bill is survived by his parents, Thomas Rhett and Deborah Ann Gaskin Fornof of Okolona, MS; two brothers, Thomas Gaskin Fornof and his wife, Beverly of Dallas, TX and Hans Byron Fornof and his wife, Sheree of Charlotte, NC; his maternal grandmother, Bonnie Sue Gaskin of Okolona, MS; nieces and nephews, Calvin, Byron and Olive Fornof of Dallas, TX and Hanson and Camille Fornof of Charlotte, NC and numerous dear aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Roger Gaskin and his paternal grandparents, J.W. "Bill" and Gloria Fornof. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bill's name to Autism Speaks at www.autismspeaks.org.

