Mrs. Johnette "Johnny" Louise Monteleone Toce, 72, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. At the request of family, services will be private due to restrictions of the current COVID-19 pandemic. Johnette, affectionately known as "Johnny", was born September 9, 1947, in Lafayette and was a lifelong resident of Acadiana. Johnny graduated from Lafayette High School. She was a talented artist, known by her family as "Cheekie". Johnny loved painting, sewing and gardening. She spent many hours laughing with her family and cuddling with her Yorkie, Bella. An incredible cook, Johnny liked to entertain and travel abroad with her husband, Eric; she loved boating and spending time in Orange Beach, AL. The consummate homemaker, Johnny was devoted to her husband, family and friends and most loved spending time with them. She leaves a legacy of love and will be deeply missed by all. Johnny is survived by her beloved husband of 15 years, Eric Victor Toce, of Lafayette; three children, her daughter, Debbie Burns and her husband David, of Lafayette, her son, John Kennedy and his wife Jennifer, of Orange Beach, AL and her step-daughter, Melanie Toce Gottschalck and her husband Clay, of Loranger, LA; one sister, Betty Claxton, of Lafayette; ten grandchildren, John Michael Judice and his wife Lisa, Tommy Burns, John Joseph Kennedy, Stefanie Burns, Anthony Burns, Simon Burns, Anthony Lavergne, Julia Lavergne, Chase Gottschalck and Conner Gottschalck; one great-grandchild, Sydney Judice as well as two great-grandchildren on the way and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Nicholas Monteleone and Jessie Belle Logan Monteleone and a grandson, Jesse O'Brien Judice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Johnny's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
by mail at SJCRH, Attn: Honor & Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, by phone at (800) 873-6983 or online at www.stjude.org
, or to Episcopal School of Acadiana – School Campus by mail at ESA – Cade, P. O. Box 380, Cade, LA, 70591, by phone at (337) 365-1416 or online at esacadiana.com/giving.
