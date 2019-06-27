Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnnie Pearl E Picard. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home-Maurice - Maurice 200 Chief H. Fred Road Maurice , LA 70555 (337)-898-1633 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Delhomme Funeral Home of Maurice for Mrs. Johnnie Pearl E Picard, 79, who passed away on June 26, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home of Maurice on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00 PM. Visiting hours will continue on Sunday from 9:00 AM until the time of service. A second visitation will be held at Wilson and Knight Funeral Home in Greenwood, Mississippi on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM at Wilson and Knight Funeral Home. Burial will take place immediately following in Itta Bena Cemetery in Itta Bena, Mississippi. Johnnie Pearl was born in Greenwood, Mississippi. She was full of life and creativity. She loved to "pass a good time" with her friends and had some of the best parties in town. Growing up she was a high school cheerleader and made homecoming queen her freshman year. She owned her own business in Maurice, LA, called The Squirrel's Nest, where she shared her creativity with local friends. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend and will be dearly missed. She is survived by her husband, Johnny Picard; children, Mandy Davis, Robin Lormand and husband Chris, Butch Hodges and wife Georgette, and John Hodges; stepsons, Chad Picard and wife Shelly, Jeff Picard and wife Dawn and Scott Picard; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Billy Edwards and wife, Beverly and Pittman Edwards and wife, Charlotte. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tarrant and Genova Edwards, and 3 sisters, Bobbie Sue Barlow, Marginell Tanner, and Maurgarite Edwards. 