Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnny Michael Kelly. View Sign Service Information Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory 108 Hardware Rd. Broussard , LA 70518 (337)-330-8006 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held for Johnny M. Kelly on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Family Life Church, 2223 Dulles Drive, Lafayette, LA. The family request that visiting hours be observed beginning at 9 AM until services at 3 PM. Funeral services will be officiated by Pastor Brandon Miller of Family Life Church and faithful friend Pastor Dr. T. David Eaton of Faith Baptist Church. Following the services an "End of Watch" services will occur in front of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office. Lieutenant Johnny Michael Kelly, 50, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, February 17, 2020. Johnny Michael Kelly was born Thursday, November 27, 1969, in Cocoa Beach, Florida. He moved to Lafayette in 1981 with his family after living in Kissimmee, Florida Salina, Kansas and Houston, Texas. He was a serving member of Central Baptist Church, a mission that was started by support from Baptist Bible Fellowship of East Texas and his uncle Dr. Jerry Terry in 1971. In 2009, he and his family joined Faith Baptist Church in Lafayette, Louisiana. John loved his job of 28 1/2 years at the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office serving his community alongside those he considered family. No one will feel a greater loss then those he left behind. His dear wife Jennifer Begnaud Kelly and two amazing sons that were his joy James Michael Kelly and Justin Lee Kelly all of Lafayette Louisiana; two brothers Patrick Timothy Tucker, his wife Amy Landwehr Tucker, and their children Max Thorton Tucker and Maggie Elizabeth Tucker of Orlando, Florida and Michael Aaron Kelly, his wife Patricia Kelly, and their children Gavin Michael Kelly, Landen Joe Furman, and Gracelyn Ann Kelly of New Smyrna Beach, Florida. John was preceded in death by his parents Michael Terry Kelly of Teaneck, New Jersey and Peggy Ann Kelly of Salina Kansas. His grandparents John Joseph Kelly and Francis Kinken Kelly of Teaneck, New Jersey and Richard Tayler and Opal Bowen of Salina, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to In Jesus' Name ministry of Faith Baptist Church, 108 Acadian Dr., Lafayette, LA 70503 or to The Middlebrook Foundation, 436 Clayridge Drive, Youngsville, LA 70592. Pallbearers will be members of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, Greg Terry, Aaron Begnaud, Brian Miller, Kevin Foote, Jonathan Eaton, Erasto Padron, and Honorary Pallbearers Max Tucker, Gavin Kelly, and Landen Furman. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Sheriff Mark Garber, Kirk Colarelli, all the employees at the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, Back the Blue of Acadiana, and the Middlebrook Foundation who have so graciously supported our family through this unexpected loss of a devoted husband and loving father. Share your condolences, words of comfort or send memorial gifts to the family of Lieutenant John Kelly by visiting Funeral services will be held for Johnny M. Kelly on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Family Life Church, 2223 Dulles Drive, Lafayette, LA. The family request that visiting hours be observed beginning at 9 AM until services at 3 PM. Funeral services will be officiated by Pastor Brandon Miller of Family Life Church and faithful friend Pastor Dr. T. David Eaton of Faith Baptist Church. Following the services an "End of Watch" services will occur in front of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office. Lieutenant Johnny Michael Kelly, 50, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, February 17, 2020. Johnny Michael Kelly was born Thursday, November 27, 1969, in Cocoa Beach, Florida. He moved to Lafayette in 1981 with his family after living in Kissimmee, Florida Salina, Kansas and Houston, Texas. He was a serving member of Central Baptist Church, a mission that was started by support from Baptist Bible Fellowship of East Texas and his uncle Dr. Jerry Terry in 1971. In 2009, he and his family joined Faith Baptist Church in Lafayette, Louisiana. John loved his job of 28 1/2 years at the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office serving his community alongside those he considered family. No one will feel a greater loss then those he left behind. His dear wife Jennifer Begnaud Kelly and two amazing sons that were his joy James Michael Kelly and Justin Lee Kelly all of Lafayette Louisiana; two brothers Patrick Timothy Tucker, his wife Amy Landwehr Tucker, and their children Max Thorton Tucker and Maggie Elizabeth Tucker of Orlando, Florida and Michael Aaron Kelly, his wife Patricia Kelly, and their children Gavin Michael Kelly, Landen Joe Furman, and Gracelyn Ann Kelly of New Smyrna Beach, Florida. John was preceded in death by his parents Michael Terry Kelly of Teaneck, New Jersey and Peggy Ann Kelly of Salina Kansas. His grandparents John Joseph Kelly and Francis Kinken Kelly of Teaneck, New Jersey and Richard Tayler and Opal Bowen of Salina, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to In Jesus' Name ministry of Faith Baptist Church, 108 Acadian Dr., Lafayette, LA 70503 or to The Middlebrook Foundation, 436 Clayridge Drive, Youngsville, LA 70592. Pallbearers will be members of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, Greg Terry, Aaron Begnaud, Brian Miller, Kevin Foote, Jonathan Eaton, Erasto Padron, and Honorary Pallbearers Max Tucker, Gavin Kelly, and Landen Furman. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Sheriff Mark Garber, Kirk Colarelli, all the employees at the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, Back the Blue of Acadiana, and the Middlebrook Foundation who have so graciously supported our family through this unexpected loss of a devoted husband and loving father. Share your condolences, words of comfort or send memorial gifts to the family of Lieutenant John Kelly by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com. Lieutenant John Kelly and his family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory (337) 330-8006. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 25 to Mar. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close