Jonathan Christopher Fontenot, 48, a native of Lafayette, Louisiana and resident of Luling, Louisiana, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020. He is reunited in heaven with his beloved sister Jodie Fontenot, and father, Gordon Fontenot. Jonathan is survived by his devoted wife Sheree Ouber Fontenot and their beautiful children Ava and Owen Fontenot, his mother Emma LeBlanc Fontenot, sister Peggy Fontenot (JoeBroschak), and his step-mother Debbie Bland Fontenot. Jonathan graduated from St. Thomas Moore High School in Lafayette and attended the University of Alabama in Huntsville where he played collegiate soccer for several years. He finished his degree at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a Bachelor of Science in Finance, minoring in Business Communication and Marketing. Jonathan later obtained licenses for selling life and health insurance, along with completing his Series 7. He worked in numerous sales positions for Infolink,Joiliet, Paychecks, Metlife, AAA, and eventually started his own independent agency focusing on small group health plans and later became a Medicare specialist. A memorial visitation will be held in Lafayette, LA on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:00am at the Lafayette Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 119 Rena Dr., Lafayette, LA. A memorial service will follow at 12:15pm at the church for the immediate family and friends only.

