Memorial Services for Jonathan Trent Meche will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette. Visitation begins at 1 pm, with a Rosary at 2:30 pm, followed by Mass at 3 pm. Mass will be celebrated by Fr. Michael Champagne, CJC, Fr. John Joseph, CJC, and Fr. Michael Russo. Immediately following the funeral mass, interment will be held in the Resurrection Chapel of St. John's Cemetery. Full Military Honors will be bestowed by the United States Department of the Army. Jonathan Trent Meche, 50, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 10:25 pm at his Lafayette residence, surrounded by his loved ones. He was a devoted, loving husband, father, and grandfather, who cherished faith and family above all else. Trent was a native of Arnaudville and was the son of Doak and Mary Meche. He leaves his memory to his devoted wife of almost 30 years, I'ran Dauterive Meche along with his two daughters, Kalyn Meche Ronzello and Jordan Meche, and his son-in-law, Jared Ronzello. He was the proud "Papere" to Annalise Therese and Vincent Paul Ronzello. He is also survived by his siblings William Derek Meche, Vernon Craig Meche, and Elizabeth Hope Meche Bordelon, as well their spouses and his nieces and nephews. Trent was a dedicated worker at Core Labs for 29 years. As a Sergeant in the Army National Guard, he served his country during Desert Storm. He was a witness to his Catholic faith in how he lived his life, was well-respected, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, the family requests mass intentions for Trent and/or contributions to the Hospice of Acadiana. Share your condolences, words of comfort and send memorial gifts to the family of Jonathan Trent Meche by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com . Jonathan Trent Meche and his family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory of Broussard (337) 330-8006.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.