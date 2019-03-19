Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jordan Michael Kelly. View Sign

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, March 21, 2019, in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Jordan Michael Kelly, 28, who passed away on March 18, 2019 at his residence. Burial will take place in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Jordan was the son of E. Keith Kelly and Pam Hernandez Rigsby. He attended St. Genevieve and Teurlings Catholic High School. Jordan enjoyed playing guitar and drawing. He also enjoyed playing pool and fishing with his dad and brother. He was always the life of the party and loved to make everyone laugh. Jordan loved spending time with his family, especially during their annual Orange Beach vacations. Jordan's proudest moment was the birth of his daughter, Arabella Joann Kelly. He is survived by his daughter, Arabella Joann Kelly; mother, Pam Hernandez Rigsby and husband Wesley; father, E. Keith Kelly; siblings, Shawn Kelly, Lindsey Kelly, Kourtney Waguespack, Kole Kelly, Kamron Kelly, Christi Solar, Todd Silvio, and Chris Costin; maternal grandfather, Don Hernandez; godmother, Kathy Hernandez and partner Katherine Keigley; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bella Hernandez and Ernest and Nell Kelly. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM on Wednesday evening in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue Thursday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Pallbearers will be Shawn Kelly, Todd Silvio, Toby Waguespack, Cory Cormier, Toby Cormier and Tony Biglane. The family would like to thank everyone for the continued prayers over the years for Jordan.

