Funeral services will be held in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. for Josefina Guajardo Campos, 60, who passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. Deacon Jose Luna will officiate the ceremony. Interment will immediately follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation hours will be observed on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m, and will resume on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. until time of service at 10:00 a.m. A rosary will be prayed on Sunday evening at 7:00 p.m. Josefina is survived by four daughters, Idalia Rodriguez, Paulina Rodriguez, Faviola Soto, and Herminia Soto; two sons, Adan Rosales and Fernando Soto; one sister, Ma. De La Luz Guajardo Campos; one brother, Rafael Guajardo Campos; and 14 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings. View the guestbook and sign the obituary online at www.waltersfh.com.
