Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at a time pending Mass of Christian Burial in St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Carencro for Joseph "Jay" Viator, age 87, who passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 at his residence in Carencro. Interment will be in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Carencro. Mr. Viator was a native of Erath and a resident of Carencro for the last sixty years where he was a parishioner of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church. He retired in 1987 from the Lafayette Parish School Board with over thirty years as an educator having been a principal of LEO Judice Elementary School in Scott. A veteran of the military, Mr. Viator proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. "Jay" was an avid golfer and enjoyed LSU and UL sports. Survivors include his wife of sixty-one years, the former Gertrude Smalley of Carencro; two sons, Mark Viator and his wife, Delia, of Lafayette and Brian Viator of Carencro; and two grandsons, Blaine and Blake Viator both of Carencro. He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis Viator and the former Rena Suire. A rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Mark Viator, Brian Viator, Blaine Viator, Blake Viator, James Smalley and Darin Smalley.

