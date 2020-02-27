Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph 'Nolton' Roy. View Sign Service Information Gossen Funeral Home Inc 504 N Polk St Rayne , LA 70578 (337)-334-3141 Visitation 1:00 PM - 9:00 PM Gossen Funeral Home 504 N Polk St Rayne , LA View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Gossen Funeral Home 504 N Polk St Rayne , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church Mire , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at a 11:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Mire, LA for Joseph "Nolton" Roy, 77, who died Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center Hospital in Lafayette, LA. Interment will be in the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery in Mire, LA. Rev. Gil Dutel, Pastor of St. Edmond Catholic Church in Lafayette, LA will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services, and Rev. Mike Arnaud, Pastor of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church will be the con-celebrant. Survivors include his wife, Annie Grace Touchet Roy of Lafayette, three daughters, Stephanie R. Lormand and spouse Clayton of Mire, Nicole R. Cary and spouse Zachary of Rayne, Angie R. Duhon and spouse Johnathan of Lafayette, two sons, Donald Roy and spouse Janet of Youngsville, Scotty Roy and spouse Belinda of Mire, one step-son, Timothy Beckius and spouse Lisa of Shreveport, seventeen grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren sister, Rose R. Venable of Mire. He was preceded in death by 1st wife, JoAnn Babineaux Roy, parents, Leo Roy, Sr. and Lillian Breaux Roy, three sisters, Amanda R. Cormier, Eva R. Gautreaux, Gladys R. Bellard, eight brothers, Joseph Roy, Walter Roy, Wilfred Roy, Wilton Paul Roy, Leo Roy, Jr., Wilbert Roy, Chester Roy, Ivy Roy. Pallbearers will be Donald Roy, Scotty Roy, Joshua Roy, Alex Roy, Zachary Cary, Johnathan Duhon, Chase Cary. Honorary pallbearers will be Clayton Lormand, JC Matte and Timothy Beckius. A Rosary will be prayed Friday, February 28, 2020 at 7:00 pm in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA. The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm and on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 8:00 am to 11:30 am. Mr. Roy's family would like to give a special thanks to Acadian Ambulance, Doctors and Staff of the 7th floor at Lafayette General Medical Center. Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at a 11:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Mire, LA for Joseph "Nolton" Roy, 77, who died Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center Hospital in Lafayette, LA. Interment will be in the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery in Mire, LA. Rev. Gil Dutel, Pastor of St. Edmond Catholic Church in Lafayette, LA will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services, and Rev. Mike Arnaud, Pastor of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church will be the con-celebrant. Survivors include his wife, Annie Grace Touchet Roy of Lafayette, three daughters, Stephanie R. Lormand and spouse Clayton of Mire, Nicole R. Cary and spouse Zachary of Rayne, Angie R. Duhon and spouse Johnathan of Lafayette, two sons, Donald Roy and spouse Janet of Youngsville, Scotty Roy and spouse Belinda of Mire, one step-son, Timothy Beckius and spouse Lisa of Shreveport, seventeen grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren sister, Rose R. Venable of Mire. He was preceded in death by 1st wife, JoAnn Babineaux Roy, parents, Leo Roy, Sr. and Lillian Breaux Roy, three sisters, Amanda R. Cormier, Eva R. Gautreaux, Gladys R. Bellard, eight brothers, Joseph Roy, Walter Roy, Wilfred Roy, Wilton Paul Roy, Leo Roy, Jr., Wilbert Roy, Chester Roy, Ivy Roy. Pallbearers will be Donald Roy, Scotty Roy, Joshua Roy, Alex Roy, Zachary Cary, Johnathan Duhon, Chase Cary. Honorary pallbearers will be Clayton Lormand, JC Matte and Timothy Beckius. A Rosary will be prayed Friday, February 28, 2020 at 7:00 pm in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA. The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm and on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 8:00 am to 11:30 am. Mr. Roy's family would like to give a special thanks to Acadian Ambulance, Doctors and Staff of the 7th floor at Lafayette General Medical Center. Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close