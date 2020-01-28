Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for "TEE" Joseph Clinton Richard, Jr., age 35, who passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at his residence in Scott. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. Joseph was a native and lifelong resident of Lafayette parish. He had a kind and loving heart who was always willing to help anyone in need. Survivors include his father, Joseph Clinton Richard, Sr.; his mother, Sandra Menard Winn; and two brothers, Joe Herbert Richard and Cody James Richard all of Lafayette parish. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, John Henry Winn; his paternal grandparents, Louis and Louise M. Richard; his maternal grandparents, John "Dudley" Menard, Sr. and Loretta Lanclos Babineaux; and his step grandfather, John Babineaux. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. Wednesday until service time on Wednesday. Pallbearers will be Joe Richard, Jason Menard, Jimmy Menard, Jr., Leonard Sonnier, Brent Richard and Derrick Lantier. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020