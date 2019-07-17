Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Alvin Ray 'Bum' Brown Jr.. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Grand Coteau 289 Church Street Grand Coteau , LA 70541 (337)-662-7286 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Brown was a native and lifelong resident of Grand Coteau where he was a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Survivors include three sons, Kevin Brown of Germany, Erin Harris and Canaan Harris both of Houma; five daughters, Alanna Brown-Faulk and her husband, Will, of Church Point, Shaylin Brown of Lafayette, Jaianai Harris of Houma, Jayonna Brown of Carencro and Sarae Brown of Houma; five grandchildren, William Faulk, Jakaden Faulk, Alaya Faulk, Carson Harris and Emery Harris; his parents, Joseph Alvin Brown, Sr. and the former Carol Ann Johnson both of Grand Coteau; one brother, James Jarrell Thurston Brown of Grand Coteau; three sisters, Tammy Rochelle Simien of Georgia, Sonya Yvette Thomas of Sunset and Carolyn Inez Ogletree and her husband, Gerard, of Georgia; his special friend, Vanessa Barlow of Lafayette; and a host of nieces and nephews. A rosary will be prayed at 10:00 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Samuel Hardy, William Johnson, Roy Brown, Joseph S. Brown, Gerard Hardy and Donte Washington.

