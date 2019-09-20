Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Anthony "Joey" Roy. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Mr. Joseph "Joey" Anthony Roy, 64, who passed away on September 18, 2019 at Lafayette General Hospital surrounded by his family. Fr. Gilbert Dutil, Pastor of St. Edmund Catholic Church, will be Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Joey, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of Lois Jolet Roy and the late James J. Roy Sr. Joey retired in the oil and gas industry after 40 years. Since his retirement he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and spending time at his camp in Grand Isle. His other hobbies included fishing, crabbing, cooking, restoring cars and motorcycles, and tending to his garden. His greatest joys were spending time with his grandchildren and Sunday dinners with the family. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Julie Peek Roy; mother, Lois J. Roy; children, James Paul Mouton, Jason Anthony Mouton and wife Krystal Ann; grandchildren, Juliah Dalfrey, Alexandria Marsiglia, Maci Mouton, Eve Mouton, Layla Mouton; siblings, James "Jim" Jude Roy Jr. and wife Kathleen Istre, Jeannie Roy Simon, and Jamie Roy; nieces and nephews, Delanie Heim and husband Mitch, Neil Simon and wife Kristy, Nicole Comeaux and husband Nicholas; and several great-nieces and nephews; and his four legged companion Lady. He was preceded in death by his son, Jeremy Joseph Roy; father, James Jude Roy Sr; and brother-in-law, Ronald "Ronnie" Simon. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Sunday, September 22, 2019, from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM. A Rosary will be recited at 6:00 PM on Sunday evening in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue Monday, September 23, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the time of service at 1:00 PM. Pallbearers will be Donald Greagoff, Floyd Mouton, Neil Simon, Nicholas Comeaux, Ben Leblanc, Jason Mouton and Jim Roy Jr. Honorary Pallbearers will be Tim Jolet and Mitch Heim. The family would like to thank the Ochsner Organ Transplant Team that saved Joey's life and gave him 6 more years with his family and friends. The family would also like to thank LOPA (Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency). After becoming an organ recipient, Joey became an organ donor knowing that he may be able to save lives of others as his life was saved by another. Personal condolences may be sent to the Roy family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 20 to Sept. 23, 2019 