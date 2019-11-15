Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Ashton "Smiley" Harris. View Sign Service Information Kinchen Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette 1011 N St Antoine St Lafayette , LA 70501 (337)-235-1193 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church 818 12th St. in Lafayette, LA 70501 for Mr. Joseph Ashton "Smiley" Harris, 81 who passed away on November 6, 2019, at 4:10 PM at St. Joseph Hospice/Carpenter House in Lafayette, LA. Interment will be held at in the Calvary Cemetery at 355 Teurlings Dr., Lafayette, LA 70501 following the funeral. Ashton entered this world on July 25, 1938 born to; Paul and Annie Mae George-Harris. Ashton worked as a roofer until he retired and then entered the workforce again as a custodian at Prairie Elementary School. He remained active in the neighborhood. Ashton enjoyed taking chances and gambling. His passion was playing Pick 3 and Pick 4 until the day he died. Joseph Ashton "Smiley" Harris memories will be forever etched in the hearts of his 2 daughters; Sherry Gobert (Chris) and Martha Gale (Ronald) both of Lafayette, 4 granddaughters; Sharica Hamilton, Ciera Smith, LaKindra Harris, and Kinly Gale, and 1 grandson; Cannon Williams all of Lafayette, LA., 3 great grand children; Luxury and Javion Williams, and Ice'ston Arceneaux, 2 sisters; Theresa Harris and Mary Lou Harris-Anaba (Emmanuel) of Lafayette, 2 brothers; Paul Harris of Lafayette and Allen Harris of North Carolina. Ashton also leaves to mourn a host of relatives and friends from the neighborhood. Ashton is now enjoying his heavenly reunion with loved ones who've preceded him in death, his parents; Paul Harris Sr. and Annie Mae George-Harris, his wife; Mary Joyce Hamilton –Harris and his only son; Patrick "Pat" Harris, brothers; Shirley Harris, Carron Harris and Frank Harris and sister; Mary "Nee-Nee" Harris-George. Visitation will be observed from 7-10:30 AM on Saturday Nov 16, 2019 and will continue immediately after at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501.

