A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mr. Joseph C. Stephen, Sr. at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Washington. Fr. Matthew Higginbotham will conduct the Mass. Rite of Committal will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Washington. Mr. Stephen, a resident of Opelousas and native of Washington, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 16, 2019, just 2 days short of his 93rd birthday at Senior Village Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Stephen served his country proudly in the United States Navy during World War II. In his earlier years he enjoyed being outdoors hunting and fishing; he was also an avid bowler. Mr. Stephen was a dedicated member of the VFW. He will be remembered as both a dedicated family man and an amazing provider. Mr. Stephen will be greatly missed by his family, friends and all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his sons, Joseph "Sonny" Stephen, Jr. (Babette) and Joseph "Gene" Stephen, both of Opelousas; daughters, Carol Stephen of Opelousas, Connie Marks (Johnny) of Opelousas and Paula Pierrottie (Greg) of Lafayette; brother, Joseph Pierre "Pete" Stephen of Bunkie; grandchildren, Paul Stephen, Cayman Stephen, Brett Stephen, Glenn Stephen, Laney Wyble, Ashley James, Whitney Marks, Hannah Dronet and Katie Pierrottie; great-grandchildren, Bennett Stephen, Bella Stephen, Brinkley Stephen, Jackson Gooding, Kalyn Stephen, Alaina Stephen, Molly Stephen, Allie Stephen, Carson Stephen, Emery Stephen, Brennon Smith, Macey Smith, Zayne James, Zayden James, Zyler James, Zavier James, Easten Pickett, Tripp Dronet and Stella Dronet. He was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel R. Stephen; parents, Joseph Pierre Stephen and Lawrence Phillips Stephen; son, Johnny Stephen; brother, Ray Stephen; sister, Evelyn Lucas; and grandson, Scott Stephen. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. in the Sibille Funeral Home in Opelousas. A rosary service will be recited by Fr. Matthew Higginbotham at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will continue Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

