Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Calvin 'Calvon' Davis Jr..

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Carencro. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Msgr. Ronald Broussard, pastor of Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Musical selections will be provided by Mercedes Major. On October 3, 2019 at 4:45 p.m., the angels of silence appeared before our beloved Calvin and his soul winged his flight from this world of sin, sorrow and pain into a place of eternal glory. He departed this life surrounded by his family. "Calvin, your pain and grief are over and there will be no more restless tossing. You are at peace forever. God gently closed your weary eyes and whispered, "Peace be thine, come home and rest."" Joseph Calvin Davis, Jr., age 69, was born on May 26, 1950 to the late Joseph Calvin Davis, Sr. and Ezola Alexander Davis in Arnaudville, Louisiana. He later became a resident of Carencro, Louisiana where he raised his family. Calvin retired from Prejean's Wholesale Meats after twenty-four years of service and Evangeline Downs Racetrack after fifteen years. He later used his customer service skills to make and distribute Pies by Shirley sweet dough pies to local businesses where he became well-known as "The Pie Man". In his pastime, he enjoyed riding horses, restoring older-modeled vehicles, and spending time with his family. Calvin will long be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother who always put the needs of others before his own. Calvin was a hardworking and respected man in his community. He never met a stranger. Calvin will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Calvin's memory will be cherished by his loving wife of thirty-three years, Shirley Marie Carter Davis; seven sons, John Tolliver (Abby) of Cecilia, LA, Teneric Davis (Diane) of Houston, TX, Damion Marks (Shannon), Nathaniel Tolliver, Joshua Carter (Judy), and Karnell Davis (Melinda) all of Lafayette, LA, and Kevin Green (Tahaka) of Arnaudville, LA; five daughters, Rachelle Tolliver (Elton), Shannon Tolliver, and Carol Paddio all of Houston, TX, Tassanna Journet (Edward) of Cecilia, LA, and Tafarrah Prejean (Calvin) of Lafayette, LA; three sisters, Mary Rose Chevaliar (Ezebe) of Breaux Bridge, LA, Agnes Breaux (Johnny), and Joyce Mercier (Paul) all of Lafayette, LA; and one brother, Lawrence Davis (Janet) of Carencro, LA. Carrying on his legacy are forty grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. Calvin is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Davis, Sr. and Ezola Alexander Davis; one sister, Mary Ann Carmouche; and one brother, Harold Davis. A rosary will be prayed at 9:00 a.m. Friday in the funeral home by Elsie Arceneaux. The family requests visiting hours be observed from 8:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. From the heart of the family: We would like to express our gratitude with love and prayers to each of you. Because of your love and kindness, you have made our sorrow and pain a time of celebration of Calvin's life. We are assured that God sent each of you to comfort us in the homegoing of our beloved Calvin. A special thanks to the staff of Grace Hospice and Palliative Care and Fresenius Kidney Care Center. Pallbearers will be Teneric Davis, Damion Marks, Karnell Davis, Nolan Brown, Joshua Carter and Troy Brown. Honorary pallbearers will be Kevin Green, Ronnie Phillips, Chas Jenkins, John Tolliver, Nathaniel Tolliver, Dylan Tolliver, Lawrence Davis and Daron Journet. 