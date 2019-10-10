Guest Book View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Visitation 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church 410 North Michaud Street Carencro , LA View Map Rosary 9:30 AM Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church 410 North Michaud Street Carencro , LA View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church 410 North Michaud Street Carencro , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church (410 N. Michaud St., Carencro, LA 70520) for Joseph "Joe" Carmouche, age 86, who passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at The Carpenter House in Lafayette. Interment will be in Our Lady of the Assumption Cemetery in Carencro. The Rev. Msgr. Ronald Broussard, pastor of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mr. Carmouche was a native and lifelong resident of Carencro. He was previously employed for Harry Hebert Homes as a Carpenter for thirty five years until he then became a self-employed carpenter. Joseph enjoyed fishing, hunting and working on everyone's house. His favorite pastimes were camping, traveling, casino trips and spending time with his family. Survivors include two daughters, Patrinella Carmouche Fontenot and her husband, Walter, of Ville Platte and Patricia Carmouche Davis and her husband, John, of Lafayette; one daughter-in-law, Sandra Carmouche of Shreveport; twelve grandchildren; twenty six great grandchildren; one great, great grandchild; one sister, Jacquline Lawrence and her husband, August, of Carencro; and one sister-in-law, Marjorie Carmouche, of Lafayette. He was preceded in death by his wife, Enola Bruno Carmouche; his parents, Wilson Carmouche and the former, Gussie Babineaux; two sons, Daniel Carmouche and Harold Carmouche; one daughter, Helen Fontenot; three brothers, Alex Carmouche, Paul Lester Carmouche and C.J. "T-Nay" Carmouche; one sister, Edmonia Chaisson; and a very special friend, Marjorie Simpson. A rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the church. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church (410 N. Michaud St., Carencro, LA 70520) from 8:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church (410 N. Michaud St., Carencro, LA 70520). View the obituary and guestbook online at Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church (410 N. Michaud St., Carencro, LA 70520) for Joseph "Joe" Carmouche, age 86, who passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at The Carpenter House in Lafayette. Interment will be in Our Lady of the Assumption Cemetery in Carencro. The Rev. Msgr. Ronald Broussard, pastor of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mr. Carmouche was a native and lifelong resident of Carencro. He was previously employed for Harry Hebert Homes as a Carpenter for thirty five years until he then became a self-employed carpenter. Joseph enjoyed fishing, hunting and working on everyone's house. His favorite pastimes were camping, traveling, casino trips and spending time with his family. Survivors include two daughters, Patrinella Carmouche Fontenot and her husband, Walter, of Ville Platte and Patricia Carmouche Davis and her husband, John, of Lafayette; one daughter-in-law, Sandra Carmouche of Shreveport; twelve grandchildren; twenty six great grandchildren; one great, great grandchild; one sister, Jacquline Lawrence and her husband, August, of Carencro; and one sister-in-law, Marjorie Carmouche, of Lafayette. He was preceded in death by his wife, Enola Bruno Carmouche; his parents, Wilson Carmouche and the former, Gussie Babineaux; two sons, Daniel Carmouche and Harold Carmouche; one daughter, Helen Fontenot; three brothers, Alex Carmouche, Paul Lester Carmouche and C.J. "T-Nay" Carmouche; one sister, Edmonia Chaisson; and a very special friend, Marjorie Simpson. A rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the church. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church (410 N. Michaud St., Carencro, LA 70520) from 8:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church (410 N. Michaud St., Carencro, LA 70520). View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close