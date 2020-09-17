1/1
Joseph Cyril Franklin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Cyril Franklin, age 88, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, September 05, 2020 at 10:55 AM. He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Dorothy Jane Myers Franklin and his children, David Cyril Franklin (Sandra "Sandy") of Raleigh, North Carolina; Larry Hunter Franklin of Franklin, North Carolina, Cynthia Diane Franklin Ross of Plano, Texas. Grandchildren, Madeline Diane Ross Robendall (Jesse) of Portland, Oregon, Nicholas Patrick Ross (Victoria) of Richardson, Texas. Great-granddaughter, Tennyson Elizabeth Ross of Richardson, Texas. He was preceded in death by his mother, Margarite Carstophen Fletcher and step-father Culley Fletcher of Fort Myers Beach, Florida. Joseph Cyril Franklin was a member of the United States Army (Korean Conflict) serving as a Medical Technician. He obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree from Millsaps Coollege, in Jackson, Mississippi. His passion for Geology continued until his death, having formed Source Petroleum, Inc., Source Oil and Gas, Inc., Savant Interest, LLC and Source Oil, LLC. He was a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists, State of Texas Professional Geoscientists, Society of Independent Professional Earth Scientists and the Lafayette Geological Society. He was deeply loved by all his family and friends and will be greatly missed. The family wishes to extend their appreciation to Hospice of Acadiana for their kindness and professionalism. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, (337) 234-2311.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Martin & Castille Funeral Home- Downtown
330 St. Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337)234-2311
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved