Joseph Cyril Franklin, age 88, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, September 05, 2020 at 10:55 AM. He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Dorothy Jane Myers Franklin and his children, David Cyril Franklin (Sandra "Sandy") of Raleigh, North Carolina; Larry Hunter Franklin of Franklin, North Carolina, Cynthia Diane Franklin Ross of Plano, Texas. Grandchildren, Madeline Diane Ross Robendall (Jesse) of Portland, Oregon, Nicholas Patrick Ross (Victoria) of Richardson, Texas. Great-granddaughter, Tennyson Elizabeth Ross of Richardson, Texas. He was preceded in death by his mother, Margarite Carstophen Fletcher and step-father Culley Fletcher of Fort Myers Beach, Florida. Joseph Cyril Franklin was a member of the United States Army (Korean Conflict) serving as a Medical Technician. He obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree from Millsaps Coollege, in Jackson, Mississippi. His passion for Geology continued until his death, having formed Source Petroleum, Inc., Source Oil and Gas, Inc., Savant Interest, LLC and Source Oil, LLC. He was a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists, State of Texas Professional Geoscientists, Society of Independent Professional Earth Scientists and the Lafayette Geological Society. He was deeply loved by all his family and friends and will be greatly missed. The family wishes to extend their appreciation to Hospice of Acadiana for their kindness and professionalism. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com.
Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, (337) 234-2311.