Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at a 2:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Mire, LA for Joseph Dassas Martin, 95, who died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at his residence in Mire, LA. Interment will be in the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery in Mire, LA. Rev. Michael Arnaud, Pastor of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Mire, LA will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Readers for the Mass will be his godchildren, Davie Meche,Jr. and Donna Franz. Gift bearers will be Kassandra Edwards and Nick Edwards. Survivors include four children, Merida Martin Duhon of Erath, Christine Martin Baham and spouse Lee Baham of Mire, Pamela Martin Boudreaux and spouse Ken Boudreaux of Morgan City, Joseph "Bud" Martin of Mire, eleven grandchildren, Cynthia "Faye" Nicolas, Kathy Abshire, Lynn Duhon, Crystal Guillory, Damion Edwards, Kassandra Edwards, Nicolas Edwards, Ethan "Buddie" Baham, Kenny Boudreaux, Seth Boudreaux, Constance Broderick, sister, Thelma Martin of Mire, numerous great grandchildren, numerous great great nieces and nephews, numerous nieces and nephews, numerous great great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Evella Meche Martin, parents, Desire Martin and Azelina Bouillion Martin, three brothers, Elson "Pee Wee" Martin, John Curtis Martin, Wilton Martin, two sisters, Esther Martin Malley, Thesesa Martin Dorr. Mr. Martin served his country in the United States Army serving in WWII as a technician 4th grade. He retired with The Superior Oil Company with 34 years. He was a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church where he served as a Eucharistic Minister and Usher, and was past president of the Mire Volunteer Fire Department. He was a 3rd Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Counsel 7411 in Mire and 4th Degree Bishop Maurice Schexnayder Assembly 1882 in Lafayette, LA. Pallbearers will be Damion Edwards, Nick "T-Das" Edwards, Ethan Baham, Kenny Boudreaux, Seth Boudreaux and Gerald Case. Honorary pallbearers will be Lynn Duhon, James Guillory and Kent Sonnier. A Rosary will be prayed Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA. 