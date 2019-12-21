A Latin Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, December 23, 2019 at St. Leo Catholic Church in Roberts Cove for Joseph Dominic LeBlanc, Infant, who passed away surrounded by his family December 21, 2019. Fr. Taj Glodd, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Plaisance will be officiating for the services. Interment will be in St. Leo Cemetery. He is survived by his parents, John and Natasha LeBlanc of Opelousas; his sister, Felicity LeBlanc; his maternal grandparents, Chris and Bridget Hummel of Bowling Green, MO; and his paternal grandparents, Mark and Elizabeth LeBlanc of Bourg, LA. Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019