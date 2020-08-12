Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in Melancon Funeral Home in Arnaudville for Joseph Earl "Junior" Bergeron, Jr., age 54, who passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Interment will be in St. Francis Regis Cemetery in Arnaudville. Pastor Marty Hoey of Crossroads Church will officiate at the services. Mr. Bergeron was a resident of Breaux Bridge. He worked on dredge boats as an operator and enjoyed listening to music. Survivors include one son, Coty Bergeron of Breaux Bridge; one grandchild, Camden Joseph Bergeron of Baton Rouge; his best friend and mother of his child, Myra Bergeron of Breaux Bridge; three brothers, Ricky Bergeron and his wife, Darlene, David Bergeron and his wife, Mandy, all of Arnaudville and Shane Bergeron and his wife, Sandra, of Parks; three sisters, Patricia Menard and her husband, Kerry, of Cecilia, Janet Bergeron of Breaux Bridge, and Cheryl Taylor and her husband, Harry, of Cecilia; and three Godchildren, Brianna Bergeron, Cassie Bergeron, and Khloe Taylor. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Earl Bergeron, Sr. and the former Mary Joyce Angelle; and his grandparents, Remi Bergeron and Beatrice Bergeron. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. Thursday until service time on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help defray funeral expenses. Pallbearers will be Travis Bergeron, Trevor Bergeron, Trent Bergeron, Josh Taylor, Cory Taylor, and Rusty Bergeron. Honorary pallbearers will be Shane Bergeron, Ricky Bergeron, David Bergeron, and Derek Menard. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
