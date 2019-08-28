Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Glenn Lavergne. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 10:00 AM in St. Patrick Catholic Church in Lafayette, for Jos. Glenn Lavergne, 66, who passed away on Tuesday evening, August 27, 2019, at St. Joseph Hospice/The Carpenter House in Lafayette. Interment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Joshua Guillory, JCL, Pastor of St. Patrick Catholic Church, will conduct the funeral services. Survivors include his beloved wife of 35 years, Suzanne Begnaud Lavergne; his son, Jason Paul Lavergne; his grandchildren, Casey Tyler Lavergne and Shelby Kennedy; his great granddaughter, Sutton Kerr; his step daughter, Sharon Lantz; and his siblings, James Dale Lavergne, John Clyde Lavergne, Connie Prudhomme, Faye Thompson, Raphael Elkins, Melba Guidry, Norma Bearb, Dianne Credeur, Norris Lavergne, Janell Carrier, Mamie Benoit, and Rosa Pitre. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elzia and Thelma A. Lavergne. A native of Church Point and a resident of Lafayette and Acadia Parish all of his life, Glenn had retired from Baker Oil Tools in Lafayette and Saudi Arabia Districts after 29 years of dedicated service. Glenn was an exceptional mechanic and was always willing to lend a helping hand at repairing anything that anyone needed. He had a passion for cars, especially his 1929 Model A Ford and his wife's 1956 Olds. He will be remembered for his wisdom, humor, a sharp wit, his ability to make his wife Suzanne "shush", his capability to fix anything, and his heartfelt pride he had for his son assigned to the USS Theodore Roosevelt which gave him an opportunity to travel out to sea and witness the majesty of the U.S. Navy. His last love in his life that he cherished was his great granddaughter Sutton and spending time with his family. He loved his family and they loved him. Glenn will be enormously missed. Pallbearers will be Casey Lavergne, Brent Prudhomme, Harold Thompson, Richard Kennedy, Clyde Lavergne, and Freddie Bourdier. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Friday from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM and on Saturday from 8:30 AM until time of service. A Rosary will be prayed Friday at 7:00 PM in the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made in Jos. Glenn Lavergne's name to St. Joseph Hospice/The Carpenter House, 923 W Pinhook Rd, Lafayette, LA 70503. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Lavergne family to the nurses and ICU staff of LGMC, Dr. Geoffery Mire, Dr. Allam, and the staff of The Carpenter House. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Friday from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM and on Saturday from 8:30 AM until time of service. A Rosary will be prayed Friday at 7:00 PM in the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made in Jos. Glenn Lavergne's name to St. Joseph Hospice/The Carpenter House, 923 W Pinhook Rd, Lafayette, LA 70503. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Lavergne family to the nurses and ICU staff of LGMC, Dr. Geoffery Mire, Dr. Allam, and the staff of The Carpenter House. 