Funeral services will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Opelousas for Joseph Harold Dupre, age 88, who passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Carpenter House in Lafayette. The Rev. Msgr. Keith Derouen, pastor of Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Readers will be Fran Fransen and Amy Fransen. Gift Bearers will be Charee Parker and Libby Clostio. Musical selections will be provided by Richard Sellers. The songs will be Amazing Grace, Take My Hand Precious Lord, Jesus, My Lord, My God, My All, One Bread, One Body and Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee. Mr. Dupre was a native of Grand Prairie and a resident of Opelousas. A graduate of Grand Prairie High School in 1948, Mr. Dupre joined the United States Army, serving in Korea. After his time of military service, he attended Southwestern Louisiana Institute, now the University of Louisiana in Lafayette, where he was awarded a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. Returning to Opelousas, Mr. Dupre became a founding partner of John S. Dowling & Co., Certified Public Accountants. Harold participated in several civic and historical associations, including serving as president of the Opelousas Junior Chamber of Commerce and Belmont Academy School Board. In 1964 Mr. Dupre was elected as a member to the Democratic Executive Committee, and in 1972 to the Democratic State Central Committee. In 2013 he was honored for fifty years of continuous membership and contribution to the American Legion. Inspired by his father's adoption story, Harold became an avid researcher of the United States Orphan Train history that occurred during the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. He became President of the National Orphan Train Heritage Society, and received the prestigious Sister Irene Fitzgibbons Award in 2011 for his tireless efforts in preserving this remarkable national story. He was elected President of the Louisiana Orphan Train Society, and he was instrumental in establishing the LOTS Museum in Opelousas. He was a parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Opelousas. Survivors include his son, Robert Christopher Dupre; two daughters, Elizabeth Norene Dupre Loop of Wichita, KS and Annette Helen Dupre Prejean of Opelousas; four grandchildren, twins, Mary Catherine and Laura Elizabeth Prejean; Emily Catherine Loop and Joseph Charles Loop; one great-grandchild, Hayden Ambrose Johnson; seventeen nieces and nephews; forty-three great nieces and nephews; and thirty great-great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Athalie Dupre; his parents, George Thompson Dupre and the former Bathilde Vidrine; his step-mother, the former Lorena Ferris; his sister, Helen Dupre Smith and his brother, Roland James Dupre; his step-brother, J.D. Ferris; and his step-sister, Adeline Ferris Fontenot. A Eulogy Service and memory sharing will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home, followed by the rosary at 7:00 p.m. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Thursday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Friday. Pallbearers will be Joseph Loop, Chip Anderson, Ryan Fransen, Johnathan Matt, Hayden Johnson and Kyle Parker. Honorary pallbearers will be Chris Dupre and Beau Fransen. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Louisiana Orphan Train Society, P.O. Box 729, Opelousas, Louisiana 70571. Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 North Service Road, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2019

