A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Mr. Joseph Huval, 92, on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Loreauville with Father Godwin officiating. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum. Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Loreauville on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 8:00 AM until time of service. A native and lifelong resident of Loreauville, Mr. Huval passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at a local nursing home. Mr. Huval was a devout Catholic and enjoyed volunteering at the church bizarre where he would donate the crawfish for the etouffeé for all the parishioners. He worked for the State of Louisiana as a Civil Engineer for 32 years before retiring. In his free time, Mr. Huval enjoyed going to his camp in the Basin, fish and hunt, and coach his sons in little league in his younger days. He is survived by his four sons, Burney Huval and wife Julie, Barry Huval, Erick Huval and wife Sherline, and Gerald Huval and wife Melissa all of Loreauville; grandchildren, Heather Huval, Ericka Huval Dees and husband Ray, Justin Huval, Derick Huval and fiancée Chloe; great grandchildren, Tripp Huval, Karter Huval, Easton Dees, Remi Dees, and Beau Dees. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine Leleux Huval; parents, Preston and Agnes Huval; and sisters, Jeanette Labit and Loretta Dressel. Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Burney Huval, Barry Huval, Erick Huval, Gerald Huval, Justin Huval and Derick Huval. The family would like to thank New Iberia Manor North for all their care and compassion. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of Loreauville, 116 S. Main St. 337-229-8338 is in charge of arrangements.