Funeral services will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home for Joseph J. Venable, 79, who passed away March 5, 2019. Father Kenneth Domingue, pastor of St. John Berchman Church in Cankton will conduct the funeral services. Musical selections will be performed by Phyllis Simar and Charlotte Jagneaux. Zachary and Alex Venable will be the lectors. Interment will follow the services in Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Scott. Survivors include his wife, Geraldine Venable of Cankton; one daughter, Tina Venable of Cankton; two sons, Dwayne (Amy) Venable of Baton Rouge, and Timothy (Tammy Cameron) Venable of Lafayette; six grandchildren, Ashley Carpenter, Lexus Venable, Zachary Venable, Logan Venable, Alex Venable, and Joseph "JC" Rizzetto; and two great-grandchildren, Keelynn Paige and Julius Paul Carpenter. He was preceded in death by his parents, Matilda and Bertrand Venable; one brother, Linus John Venable; and one sister, Wlda Marie Huval. Mr. Venable was a native of Church Point, longtime resident of Baton Rouge, and resided in Cankton for the past 18 months. He was the owner/operator of Venable Terrazzo Company in Baton Rouge for 45 years. Professional associations included membership in the Southwest Terrazzo Association and the National Terrazzo & Mosiac Association. Joe was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a five-time cancer survivor, and member of St. John Berchman Church in Cankton. His favorite past times included fishing and gardening; every year he looked forward to growing his garden. His memory will live in our hearts forever. Pallbearers will be Zachary Venable, Alex Venable, Logan Venable, JC Rizzetto, Jason Carpenter, and Jamie Huval. Honorary pallbearers include Glenn Menard, Paul Venable, Carl Janice, Dale Bourque, Bradley Menard, and Teddy Menard. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 pm, and resume Friday morning at 8:00 until time of services. A rosary will be prayed Thursday evening at Walters Funeral Home. The family extends its thanks to all the doctors and nurses with The Carpenter House and St. Joseph Hospice of Lafayette. Memorial contributions can be made in Joe's name to St. Joseph Hospice, 923 W. Pinhook Rd., Lafayette, LA 70503. Words of condolence may be expressed online at www.waltersfh.com. Walters Funeral Home, 2424 N. University Ave., Lafayette, LA 70507; 337.706.8941 is in charge of arrangements.

2424 North University Avenue

Lafayette , LA 70507

