Joseph Jesse Conques
Funeral services will be held Monday, September 14, 2020 at an 11:00 a.m. Liturgy of the Word in Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel for Joseph Jesse Conques, age 78, who passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Lafayette. The Rev. Clint Trahan, pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mr. Conques was a native of Lafayette and a resident of Carencro having been a parishioner of St. Genevieve Catholic Church. He retired with Oscar Mayer after twenty-five years of employment. Upon retirement, he achieved a Master's Degree from USL (now ULL) and later, taught accounting for the MBA program at the University of Phoenix. A veteran of the military, he proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Optimist Club, Disabled Veterans, and Past King for the Krewe of Triton. Mr. Conques was a generous man and treasured every second spent with his family. He especially enjoyed going to the beach with them and when the family would come together for gatherings. Survivors include his wife of fifty-eight years, Deanna Allemond; three daughters, Blanche Walker and her husband, Scotty, of Lafayette, Trudy Zaunbrecher and her husband, Richard, of Maurice and Jessica Conques and her fiancé, Derek Bourque, of Broussard; three grandchildren, Dominique Zaunbrecher, Danielle Morvant and Sierra Morvant; one brother, Carroll Conques of Carencro; three sisters, Betty Jean Roy of Lafayette, Geraldine Keele of Lafayette and Linda Breaux and her husband, Malcolm, of Carencro; and his Godchild, Donna Lynn Wagner. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Lincoln Conques and the former Colaste Smith; one brother, Jerry Junior Conques; and two sisters, Irene Chaisson and Dot Vallott. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 2:30 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Sunday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Monday. Pallbearers will be Scotty Walker, Richard Zaunbrecher, Dominique Zaunbrecher and Derek Bourque. Honorary pallbearers will be Kenneth Dempsey and Jimmy Underwood. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sep. 11 to Sep. 14, 2020.
