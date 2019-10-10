Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Kenneth Henry. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Opelousas 4708 I-49 Frontage Rd. Opelousas , LA 70570 (337)-407-1907 Visitation 8:00 AM - 1:00 PM Rosary 12:30 PM MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Opelousas 4708 I-49 Frontage Rd. Opelousas , LA 70570 View Map Service 2:00 PM St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Grand Coteau , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Grand Coteau, LA, for Joseph Kenneth Henry, age 74, who entered eternal rest, Monday, October 7, 2019, in Opelousas, LA. Final resting place will be in St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Cemetery in Grand Coteau, LA. The Rev. Clyde LeBlanc, S.J. will officiate the services. On May 19, 1945, Joseph Kenneth Henry was born to the late Sylvester, Sr. & Gertrude Henry. He was a native and lifelong resident of Grand Coteau, LA. He attended and graduated from St. Peter Claver High School in Grand Coteau, LA. He loved hunting and fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren. He retired from Evangeline Maid Bakery after serving 31 years. He was a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Grand Coteau, where he previously served as an usher. Survivors include his loving wife of 48 years, Mary "Loney" Sias Henry; his mother, Gertrude Jolivette Henry; 2 sons, Kenny Henry (Ja'Les) of Lafayette, LA, and Keith Henry (Michaela) of Ball, LA; 12 brothers, Sylvester Henry, Jr. (Pat) of Port Arthur, TX, Xavier Henry (Millie), Ignatius Henry, Carroll Henry, Gerald Henry of Grand Coteau, LA, Roland Henry of Opelousas, LA, Gerard Henry (Elaine) of Bellevue, LA, Jude Henry (Sonya), Arthur Henry (Benita) of Lafayette, LA, Phillip Henry (Peggy) of Church Point, LA, James Henry (Michelle) of Ville Platte, LA, and Curley Henry (Barbara) of Lawtell, LA; 2 sisters, Bernadette Guilbeau of Grand Coteau, LA, and Rebecca Durousseau (Chris) of Port Arthur, TX; 3 grandchildren, Julian Green, Kaden Henry, and Kaela Henry; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his father, Sylvester Henry, Sr.; his brother Ernest Henry and brother-in-law, Benedict Guilbeau. A Rosary will be prayed at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Melancon Funeral Home in Opelousas, LA. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday. View the obituary and guestbook online at



