A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 2:00 PM in St. Joseph Catholic Church for Joseph Minus Romero, 83, who passed away on November 11, 2019. Father William Schambough will be Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery. Mr. Joseph "Minus", a resident of Milton, was the son of the late Raoul Romero and the former Angel Menard. Minus worked for the State of Louisiana for 30 years and held a variety of positions throughout the course of his career. He was a beloved Traiteur, well known in Acadiana for his healing touch. When he was not interceding for the sick, he loved to cook and be with his family. A happy joker, loving husband, father and father-in-law, "Pawpaw Minus" will be cherished always by family and friend alike. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Anna Romero; son, Patrick M. Romero and wife Dianna; son, Peter Romero; son Leroy Romero and wife Tina; daughter, Debra Romero Breaux and husband Brian; son, Donald Romero; grandchildren, Michael Romero, Brittany Romero, Courtney Chatagnier, Kayla Romero, Krysten Badeaux, Chad Romero, Gabriel Breaux, Taylor Breaux; great-grandchildren, Ryder Chatagnier, Jada Soriez, Remi Chatagnier, Lucas Skinner; brother, John Romero; sister, Irene Romero Alleman and husband Chester; sister, Annie Lou Romero Miller and husband Billy. He was preceded in death by son, Ronald Romero; parents, Raoul and Angel Romero; sister, Agnes Romero Desormeaux and husband Preston; sister, Florine Romero Broussard; brother, Vernice Romero and wife Joyce; sister, Mary Ann Romero. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home in Maurice on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM on Tuesday evening in the funeral home. 