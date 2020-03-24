Memorial Services for Mr. Joseph Myers Jr. were held at David Funeral Home of Lafayette. A resident of Broussard, Mr. Joseph, 73, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020. He was a retired helicopter mechanic that enjoyed going to the casinos and shrimping in his spare time. He is survived by his long time partner Patricia Ballantine of Broussard; his daughter Holly Myers Bourgeois and her husband Mark of Opelousas; his granddaughters Amber Domingue and Katie Thomasson; his great grandchildren, Aubrey Smith, Dalton Smith, Anna Lee Smith, and Avery Smith; his sister, Rose Hauser and her husband Scott of Florida; his extended family, Kelly and Mark Cantrell of Oklahoma and their sons Kevin and Austin, Colleen and her husband Bob Disher of Colorado and their sons Travis and Walker, and Thomas and Julie Ballantine of Colorado and their sons Benjamin and Samuel. He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph Myers Sr. and Floretta King. David Funeral Home of Lafayette 316 Youngsville HWY (337)837-9887 were in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020