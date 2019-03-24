Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Paul Joachim "Joe" Fortier. View Sign

A Memorial Service will be conducted for Joseph Paul Joachim "Joe" Fortier, 43 years old, on Tuesday, March 26 at 4:00 pm at Delhomme Funeral Home in Maurice with Father Steve LeBlanc officiating. Entombment will be held at St. Alphonse Cemetery, in Maurice at a later date. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 26, from 9:00 am until 8:00 pm at Delhomme Funeral Home of Maurice with a recitation of the rosary at 3:30 pm. Joe, a native of and resident of Lafayette passed away on Wednesday morning, March 20. Joe was a devoted husband, father, brother and friend. He married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Tonya, and they enjoyed 25 very special years together. They celebrated Friday night date nights for many years. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and going to downtown events and taking in the local art and music. He enjoyed adding to his family's vinyl record collection. He was especially talented in working with automobiles and anything mechanical or electronic. He was a Shipping and Receiving Supervisor at Energy Solutions and worked within the oil field services industry with many of his coworkers, who he considered his second family, for the past 20 years. He was a selfless, kind, and caring person who inspired many and was always willing to help others. His sense of humor and warm heartedness brought smiles to so many. He is beloved by many and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife, Tonya (Duhon), daughter Kaitlyn, son Christian, all of Lafayette and his brother Leonce "Lee" Fortier and wife Teta of Hood River Oregon, his extended family including Wanda Roy, Debbie Duhon, Mandy LeBlanc, Amber Hammond and Tracy Stelly and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Pierre and Juanita (Sonnier) Fortier and his father-in-law Ricky Duhon. The family would like to thank their family, friends, and co-workers from Energy Solutions and Ridge Elementary who have been so supportive. The family additionally requests memories or special stories of Joe be sent to [email protected] . Personal condolences may be sent to the Fortier family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 200 Chief H. Fred Ave, Maurice, LA. is in charge of funeral arrangements.

