Joseph Ray Dupre passed away March 09, 2020, at the age of 86. He was born in Opelousas, LA, enlisted for the army during the Korean War in the 50s served 8 years, and upon his arrival home he married Bobbi Rose Veillon. They raised their family in Pearlington MS. He held various positions from the Railroads to Mechanic until he started a business of his own, He helped raise three children often working two jobs. To show that he would help when he could, he donated his body to science in order to help others. Joseph is survived by his children, John David, Kathy Ann, and grandson Howard Louis, Great Granddaughters Carissa, and Caitlin and Sisters Becky and Judy. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020

