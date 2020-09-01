1/1
Joseph Ray Lovell Jr.
New Iberia– Funeral services will be conducted for Mr. Joseph Lovell Jr., 68, on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 2:30PM at the David Funeral Home Chapel for Fr. Ed Degeyter officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 10:00AM until the time of the service. A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, "Ray", as he was affectionately known, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at his home. He enjoyed fishing, boating and fast classic cars. Ray loved his dogs and treated them like his kids. He enjoyed spending time with his family and spoiling his grandchildren. He was an easy-going man and enjoyed the simple things in life. He is survived by his children, Katie Lovell and companion Justin Rollins of New Iberia, Keenan Louviere of Baton Rouge; his grandchildren, Alexander Lance Graffeo, Lilith Zelda Rollins, Kamyrn Michael Louviere, Amelia Harper Louviere; siblings, Helen Christy and husband Jack of Carencro, Madeline Angelle and husband Larry Sr. of New Iberia, Vanessa and husband Todd, Mack Lovell and wife Dana of New Iberia, Elaine Bourque of New Iberia; numerous nieces and nephews; and his 2 four legged companions, Doby and Meeka. He was preceded in death by his son, Lance Lovell; and parents, Joseph Ray Lovell Sr. and Odell Theriot Lovell. Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Keenan Louviere, Alexander Graffeo, Mack Lovell, Cody Bourque, Zachary Bourque, Jimmy Degeyter, Gerald "JJ" Dupuis and Kirk Castille. The family would like to thank Acadiana Home Care and Hospice of Acadiana for their care and compassion. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St. 337-369-6336 is in charge of arrangements.

