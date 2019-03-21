Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Melancon Funeral Home in Grand Coteau for Joseph Rickey Moore, age 48, who passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at his residence in Opelousas. Interment will be in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Grand Coteau. Rev. Jason Ruben Sr. will be officiating at the services. Mr. Moore was a native and resident of Grand Coteau. He loved basketball, hanging out with his friends, and spending time with his family. Survivors include his parents, Joseph "Boot" Savoy of Jennings and Carol M. Pitre of Opelousas; his children, Kieyonnia Francis of Carencro, D'Ajuwon Smith of Opelousas, Dabrica Smith and her fiancé, Deandrea Lazard, of Leonville, Dra'Karra Smith and her companion, LaQuintin Lamb, Sr., Davontrel Smith, D'Avant Smith and Deontre' Smith, all of Opelousas; the mother of his children, Christina Smith of Opelousas; his companion, Brenda B. Jackson of Opelousas; five grandchildren, Ayvlynn Francis, Key'Amonie Lazard, Kynzie Lazard, LaQuintin Lamb Jr. and Davontrel Richard; three sisters, Janet B. Mayfield of Grand Coteau, Gwendolyn B. Jones of Sunset and Debra Barlow Doucet and her husband, Darrell, of Opelousas; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. The family requests that visiting hours be observed on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until service time on Saturday. The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the Opelousas Police Department, Med Express, to all the friends that called, and to his second mom and dad, Carmen and Ronnie Daigle. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Grand Coteau, 289 Church Street, (337) 662-7286, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019