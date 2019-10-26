Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Rodney Artigue. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Arnaudville 224 Main Street Arnaudville , LA 70512 (337)-754-5725 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at an 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Francis Regis Catholic Church in Arnaudville for Joseph Rodney Artigue, age 73, who passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 at The Carpenter House in Lafayette. Interment will be in St. Francis Regis Cemetery in Arnaudville. The Rev. Travis Abadie, pastor of St. Francis Regis Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Joseph Rodney Artigue, born February 21, 1946 to Charlie Artigue and the former Angelle Guidry, was a native of Arnaudville and resident of Breaux Bridge. He was employed with Golden Cleaners in Lafayette for thirty-one years. Rodney enjoyed hunting, cooking, and spending time with his family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother who will be greatly missed. Survivors include his devoted wife of fifty-one years, Joanne Artigue; two sons, Brian Artigue and his wife, Melissa, of Arnaudville and Kevin Artigue and his wife, Courtney, of Youngsville; two brothers, Harris Artigue and his wife, Jane, of Arnaudville and Harold Artigue and his wife, Aline, of Cecilia; one half-sister, Rita Mae Touchet; five grandchildren, Cody Artigue and his wife, Rachel, of Zachary, Ali Artigue of Arnaudville; Bryce and Owen Artigue of Youngsville and Sydnie Artigue of Arnaudville; one great granddaughter, Elena Demetz of Zachary and two on the way. He was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Abigail Artigue; his parents, Charlie Artigue and the former Angelle Guidry; one brother, Allen Artigue; two half-sisters, Rita Lagrange and Elsie Dugas; and one half-brother, Maurice Artigue. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Monday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Tuesday. Pallbearers will be Brian Artigue, Kevin Artigue, Brandon Lanclos, Cody Artigue, Bryce Artigue and Owen Artigue. The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to St. Joseph Hospice and The Carpenter House for their genuine care and compassion.

