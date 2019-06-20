Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Stanley Boxie Jr.. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4113 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at a 1:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church for Joseph Stanley Boxie, Jr. who entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the age of 49. Stanley Boxie, Jr. was born on June 29, 1969, to Joseph Stanley Boxie, Sr. and the late Delores Chavis Boxie. He was a native of Sunset, but resided in Opelousas for the past 14 years. He was lovingly referred to as Junie, Mr. 630, and Big 6. He was employed as a truck driver and owner operator for many years. Being in the transportation business led to his love of fine vehicles. If ever there was a man who understood the allure and luxury of the Cadillac, it was Joseph Stanley Boxie, Jr. Stanley had a passion for music and was intrigued with vehicles of all types. He was also a gifted musical artist and performer. He featured many local artists in his music and performances. He was a loving father and a role model for his nephews. His stature was only matched by the size of his heart. He was known for his generosity and sense of humor. Stanley Jr. was always the life of the party. He had many childhood friends that he maintained relationships with until his earthly departure. He was well known and well respected among his peers and in the community. He was a man who cherished creating memories with family and friends. He leaves to mourn his passing, yet cherishing his memory: a loving father, Joseph Stanley Boxie, Sr. (Tanya); a loving stepmother, Marie A. Boxie; fiancée, Dawn Lewis; one son, Stephan Boxie (Martika); two daughters, Ariel Freddie and Jada Charles; two step-sons, Chance Lewis and Kayden Senegal; one step-daughter, Kateleen Guillory; siblings, Susan Lynn Boxie - Rex (Darnell), Tonette Thibodeaux (Ronald), Marquet Rideau (Chris), and Angela Boxie; one great uncle, Darrel Walker; four godchildren, Donte Boxie, Shanti Mouton, Alexxus Pierre, and Christopher Charles Neville; a host of aunts, uncles, great nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Stanley Jr. was also a big brother to Dillon Amos. He was preceded in death by his mother, Delores Chavis Boxie; maternal grandparents, Elise Chavis and Olivia Chavis; paternal grandparents, Clifton Boxie, Sr., and Lydia W. Boxie. The family requests visiting hours be observed from 8:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. View the obituary and guestbook online at Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at a 1:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church for Joseph Stanley Boxie, Jr. who entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the age of 49. Stanley Boxie, Jr. was born on June 29, 1969, to Joseph Stanley Boxie, Sr. and the late Delores Chavis Boxie. He was a native of Sunset, but resided in Opelousas for the past 14 years. He was lovingly referred to as Junie, Mr. 630, and Big 6. He was employed as a truck driver and owner operator for many years. Being in the transportation business led to his love of fine vehicles. If ever there was a man who understood the allure and luxury of the Cadillac, it was Joseph Stanley Boxie, Jr. Stanley had a passion for music and was intrigued with vehicles of all types. He was also a gifted musical artist and performer. He featured many local artists in his music and performances. He was a loving father and a role model for his nephews. His stature was only matched by the size of his heart. He was known for his generosity and sense of humor. Stanley Jr. was always the life of the party. He had many childhood friends that he maintained relationships with until his earthly departure. He was well known and well respected among his peers and in the community. He was a man who cherished creating memories with family and friends. He leaves to mourn his passing, yet cherishing his memory: a loving father, Joseph Stanley Boxie, Sr. (Tanya); a loving stepmother, Marie A. Boxie; fiancée, Dawn Lewis; one son, Stephan Boxie (Martika); two daughters, Ariel Freddie and Jada Charles; two step-sons, Chance Lewis and Kayden Senegal; one step-daughter, Kateleen Guillory; siblings, Susan Lynn Boxie - Rex (Darnell), Tonette Thibodeaux (Ronald), Marquet Rideau (Chris), and Angela Boxie; one great uncle, Darrel Walker; four godchildren, Donte Boxie, Shanti Mouton, Alexxus Pierre, and Christopher Charles Neville; a host of aunts, uncles, great nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Stanley Jr. was also a big brother to Dillon Amos. He was preceded in death by his mother, Delores Chavis Boxie; maternal grandparents, Elise Chavis and Olivia Chavis; paternal grandparents, Clifton Boxie, Sr., and Lydia W. Boxie. The family requests visiting hours be observed from 8:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from June 20 to June 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close