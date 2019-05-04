Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph "Ray" Trahan Sr.. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 600 E Farrel Rd Lafayette , LA 70508 (337)-984-2811 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM in Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Broussard for Joseph "Ray" Trahan Sr., 76, who died on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. Entombment will be in Sacred Heart of Jesus Mausoleum in Broussard. Reverend Michael Delcambre, Pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, will be the Celebrant of the Mass. Reverend Kyle White will concelebrate. Survivors include his beloved wife of 55 years, Rita Guilbeau Trahan; one son, Ray Trahan Jr. and his wife, Nancy Begnaud Trahan; four grandchildren, Damon Hernandez (Lydia), Tyler Trahan, Jana Trahan Grissom (Gavin), and Jamie Trahan; and great-grandchildren, Ahmilye Hernandez, and arriving in June, Maverick Grissom. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eunice and Tinnae Trahan; and one son, Blake Trahan. Joseph Ray Trahan Sr. was a native of Judice, Louisiana and a resident of Lafayette for most of his life. He was a proud Veteran who served in the United States Army National Guard. Mr. Trahan worked in the construction industry for many years before his retirement. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to all, and cherished his time spent with his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Pallbearers will be Tyler Trahan, Damon Hernandez, Gavin Grissom, Lenis Abshire, Paul David Abshire and Robert Owens. Honorary Pallbearers will be Michael Owens, Ernest Guilbeau, Billy Trahan, Kevin "Snoop" Romero and Kurt "Heavy" Romero. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Sunday from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM and will continue on Monday from 8:00 AM until time of services. A Rosary will be prayed on Sunday at 6:00 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.

