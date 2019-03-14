Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Voorhies Brown. View Sign

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Washington for Joseph Voorhies Brown, age 81, who passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at his residence in Washington. Interment will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Matthew Higginbotham, pastor of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Readers will be Diane Fontenot and Denise Myers. Giftbearers will be Vickie Gaines and Paul David Gaines. Joseph was a native of Plaisance and a resident of Washington. He retired from St. Landry Parish Policy Jury as a diesel mechanic. He and his wife were members of the Plaisance Rosary Group. Survivors include his wife, Norma Lafleur Brown of Washington; a son, Mark Christopher Brown and his wife, Katrina, of Opelousas; a daughter, Vickie Lynn Gaines and her husband, Paul David, of Opelousas; four grandchildren, Jessica Nezat and her husband, Randy, Taylor James Brown, Derik Joseph Brown and Laura Lynn Gaines; and three great-grandchildren, Karli Anne Nezat, Gunnar Code Nezat and Victoria Marie Brown. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pierre Brown and the former Olivia Vidrine; a brother, Alan Brown; three sisters, Dorothy Guillory, Mary Fontenot and Lou Brown; and a grandchild, Joshua Paul Gaines. A rosary will be prayed by the Plaisance Rosary Group at 5:00 p.m. and again by Father Matthew Higginbotham at 7:00 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Friday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Paul David Gaines, Derik Joseph Brown, Patrick "Ricky" Lafleur, Taylor James Brown, John Keith Guillory and Randy Nezat.

