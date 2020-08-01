Joseph W. "Fred" Menard, 96, quietly passed away on July 30, 2020 at a local nursing home. Survivors include two daughters, Janice Menard Arabie (Michael) of Indian Bayou, LA and Sandra Menard Duhon of Scott, LA, two grandsons, Brandon M. Arabie and Matthew J. Arabie, one great-granddaughter, Brianna E. Arabie, along with many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andre Menard and Laurence Landry Menard, brothers, Walter (infant), Cleveland, Willis, and Frank Menard, sisters, Irene Bonin (Moise) and Vida Fruge, and son-in-law, Michael Ray Duhon. Born on May 4, 1924, he worked as an electrician and was a resident of Youngsville, Louisiana for most of his life. He proudly served his country as a member of the US Army Air Corps during WWII. His final request was to donate his body to the Louisiana State University Anatomical Bureau. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, services and interment of remains will follow at a later date. In lieu of a memorial service, upcoming masses may be observed at both Sacred Heart Church in Broussard, LA and St. Anne's in Youngsville, LA. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Grace Hospice, 217 Rue Louis XIV #100, Lafayette, LA 70508. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by his family to the wonderful staff of Grace Hospice and Eastridge Nursing Home of Abbeville, LA. Martin & Castille - Southside, 600 E.Farrel Road, Lafayette, LA is in charge of arrangements. 337-984-2811.

