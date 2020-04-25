Joseph Walter Trahan
Private graveside services were held for Joseph Walter Trahan, 78, who passed away April 21, 2020 at Baton Rouge General Hospital. Fr. Mikel Polson, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church will be officiating for the service. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley, Louisiana. Joe was born in Morse, Louisiana in the summer of 1941, and grew up as a lover of sports and the life of the party. His love of sports evolved into a professional career in the golf business that lasted many decades, and his infectious personality enabled him to make lifelong friends from coast to coast. His passion was teaching- whether in a classroom, at church or on the golf course, and he touched many lives with his knowledge, patience, and encouragement. Another of Joe's passions was music; he loved to entertain family and friends with his guitar and favorite Charlie Pride songs. He is survived by three children, Stephanie Trahan White of Baton Rouge, Christine Griffin and her husband Jim of Lafayette, and Michael Trahan and his wife Amy Clare of Sulphur; two stepchildren, Christopher Whittington of Texas and Chassity Whittington of Tupelo, MS; five grandchildren, Ryan Trahan, Riley White, Jude Trahan, Georgia Trahan, and Annie Trahan; his siblings Mary Simon of Leesville, and his brother and sisters-in-law, Carl and Lissette Trahan of Lafayette; and another sister-in-law, RoyLynn Trahan of Crowley, former spouse Sherry Roberts of Denham Springs, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anniss Istre Trahan Broussard and Walter Joseph Trahan, his stepfather, Caroll Broussard, his sister and brother-in-law, Irene and Roy Trahan, his brother, Lawrence Trahan, another brother-in-law, Joseph Simon and former spouse, Patricia Daigle Trahan. Condolences and memories may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020.
