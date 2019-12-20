Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in Melancon Funeral Home Chapel in Opelousas for Joseph Wayne Bergeron, age 68, who passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at his residence in Opelousas with his family surrounding him. Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas. The Rev. E.W. Reeves will officiate at the services. Mr. Bergeron was a native and lifelong resident of Opelousas. He started working at a very young age and opened up his own business, Wayne's Heating and A/C Service, in 1977. He will be remembered as a loving and kind person who would help anyone. Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Jennifer Bergeron of Opelousas; two sons, Stephen Wayne Bergeron of Lafayette and Paul Warren Bergeron of Scott; a daughter, Melissa Bergeron of Opelousas; his grandchildren, Coby Bergeron, Jordan Bergeron, Addyson Boutte and Effie Bergeron; a sister, Shirley Leger of Washington; and a brother, James Bergeron of Mamou. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Enola Bergeron; a brother, Larry Bergeron; and a nephew, Rikki Diaz. A rosary will be prayed at 11:00 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Rene Everett, Stephen Bergeron, Charles David, Darrel Richard, Tyler Rees, Jordan Bergeron and Troy Sweeney. Honorary pallbearers will be Brent Pitre and David Richard. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 North Service Road, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019