A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church for Josephine "JoAnn" Habetz LeDoux, 72, who died Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at her home in Iota surrounded by her loving family on the nineteenth anniversary of her mother's passing. Fr. Jude Thierry will officiate for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours be held Thursday from 2:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. A rosary will be recited Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. Mrs. LeDoux was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and the St. Martha's Guild. She also devoted a lot of time as a volunteer at Hospice of Acadiana in past years. Mrs. LeDoux is survived by her husband of 47 years, Freddie LeDoux of Iota; two daughters, Rachel LeDoux Cart and her husband Brent and Bridget LeDoux Dartez and her husband Mikeal both of Iota; two sons, Jude LeDoux and his wife Jessica and Erik LeDoux both of Iota; two sisters, Clementine Habetz Kirsch and her husband Huey of Roberts Cove and Agnes Habetz Jones and her husband Thomas Michael of Crowley; four brothers, Leonard Habetz and his wife Deanna of Roberts Cove, Bernard Habetz of Lake Charles, Albert Habetz and his wife Brenda of Lafayette, Robert Habetz and his wife Pat of Roberts Cove; and five grandchildren, Cecelia "Lily" LeDoux, Tyler Cart, Olivia Cart, Anthony Dartez, and Anna Dartez. She is preceded in death by her parents, H. Joseph and Anna Cramer Habetz; one sister, Bernadine Habetz; one brother, Lawrence Habetz; one niece, Hope Habetz Hoffpauir; one nephew, Dexter LeDoux; her mother and father in law, Albay and Dora Daigle LeDoux; one brother in law, Reginald LeDoux; and one sister in law, Patricia Molbert Habetz. Active pallbearers will be Jude LeDoux, Tyler Cart, Brent Cart, Erik LeDoux, Mikeal Dartez, Brady Jones, and Keith Habetz. Honorary pallbearers will be her four brothers, Leonard Habetz, Bernard Habetz, Albert Habetz, Robert Habetz, and two sisters, Clementine Habetz Kirsch, and Agnes Habetz Jones. The family would like to extend a special thank you to friends and neighbors, Fr. Jude Thierry, and the staff of Lamm Hospice Care for the exceptional care and support that Mrs. JoAnn received.

