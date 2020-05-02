Joshua Stern Lahasky
Graveside Services for Joshua Stern Lahasky, age 25, were held Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 11:00AM in Gates of Prayer Jewish Cemetery in New Iberia. Rabbi Barry Weinstein officiated. Josh, born in Lafayette and a resident of Erath passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Abbeville General Hospital. He was employed with Abbeville General Hospital as a Clinical I.T. Specialist. He was a hard worker and was devoted to finishing any task he took on. At 16, he and his brother Jordan owned and operated Lahasky Pallet Brothers where they built pallet furniture and other wooden ornamental décor, as well as a business called Reduckz, where they would apply logos to various T shirts. He enjoyed duck hunting and offshore fishing for specks and reds. He was an avid LSU football fan and attended the SEC playoff game in Atlanta as well as the National Championship game in New Orleans. He loved to travel especially with LSU man trips to opposing SEC schools. He was a 2013 graduate of Episcopal School of Acadiana and in May 2017 he graduated from LSU with a B.S. degree in ISDS. He is survived by his parents, Dr. Ronald and Janet Castille Lahasky, a brother, Jordan Lahasky, a sister, Ann Marie Lahasky, and his maternal grandfather, Percy J. Castille. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Lucy L. Castille, and his paternal grandparents, Dr. Bernard and Marie Lahasky. Serving as his Pallbearers were Jordan Lahasky, Andrew Ardoin, Dr. Reginald Ardoin, Jerry Landry, Connor Landry and Ben Landry. Serving as his Honorary Pallbearers were Zachary Ardoin, Buddy White and Steve Frith. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to fibrolamellarfoundation.org. You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of Erath is in charge of arrangements 209 E. Putnam St. Erath, LA 70533 (337) 937-0405.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
