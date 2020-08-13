1/1
Joshua Tanner Morgan
A Mass of Christian Burial for Joshua Tanner Morgan, 30, will be 12:30 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Visitation will be in David Funeral Home of Lafayette Friday, August 14, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with recitation of the rosary at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until service time. Josh passed away August 11, 2020 at his residence in Erath. He enjoyed his job as a welder and excelled in his profession. He loved baseball, soccer, hunting, fishing and playing video games on his PlayStation. He was very charismatic and his smile could light up a room. Everyone loved him and he never met a stranger. Josh was a genuine soul and never let life keep him down. He is survived by his father Nathan Morgan, his stepmother Tracey Mc Nutt, his mother Christine LeBlanc and fiancé Wayne Bouligny, paternal grandmother Peggy Morgan, fiancée Macy Milan Barber, daughter Amelia Milan Lanza, brothers Jonathan Morgan and Glenn Robichaux, sister Ellie Robichaux, stepbrothers Grant Robichaux. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Ed Morgan, his maternal grandparents LeRoy LeBlanc and Mary Arden Stovall and his step father-in-law Tim Hebert. Condolences may be made to the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org. In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time. David Funeral Home of Lafayette is in charge of arrangements. 316 Youngsville Hwy. Lafayette, LA 70508 (337) 837-9887.

