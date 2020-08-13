A Mass of Christian Burial for Joshua Tanner Morgan, 30, will be 12:30 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Visitation will be in David Funeral Home of Lafayette Friday, August 14, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with recitation of the rosary at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until service time. Josh passed away August 11, 2020 at his residence in Erath. He enjoyed his job as a welder and excelled in his profession. He loved baseball, soccer, hunting, fishing and playing video games on his PlayStation. He was very charismatic and his smile could light up a room. Everyone loved him and he never met a stranger. Josh was a genuine soul and never let life keep him down. He is survived by his father Nathan Morgan, his stepmother Tracey Mc Nutt, his mother Christine LeBlanc and fiancé Wayne Bouligny, paternal grandmother Peggy Morgan, fiancée Macy Milan Barber, daughter Amelia Milan Lanza, brothers Jonathan Morgan and Glenn Robichaux, sister Ellie Robichaux, stepbrothers Grant Robichaux. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Ed Morgan, his maternal grandparents LeRoy LeBlanc and Mary Arden Stovall and his step father-in-law Tim Hebert. Condolences may be made to the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
