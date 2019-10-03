Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josie Ruth Charlot. View Sign Service Information Evangeline Memorial Gardens 4113 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at a 1:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church for Josie Ruth Charlot, age 74, who passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Evangeline Oaks Guest House in Carencro. Interment will be in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Grand Coteau. The Rev. Derrick Weingartner, pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Ms. Charlot was a native of Shuteston and a resident of Sunset and Carencro. A devout Catholic, she was a faithful parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church where she was a Lay Minister, bringing communion to the homebound. She had a green thumb, making any plant come to life, and thoroughly enjoyed yard work and working in her flower beds with roses being her favorite flower. Survivors include two brothers, Charles Charlot of Sunset and Joseph Charlot and his wife, Ruth, of Rosharon, TX; four sisters, Irma Taylor of Houston, TX, Betty E. Morrow and her husband, Willie C. "Bill", of Missouri City, TX, Lois Jones and Rita Anthony both of Houston, TX; her nephews, Grey Miller and his wife, Catherine, of Youngsville, Ray Johnson of California, Larry Taylor and his wife, Barbara, Tracey Taylor and his wife, Renatta, Terry Gallien and his wife, Tracy, and Carl Charlot and his wife, Serena, all of Houston, TX; and two nieces, Alisha Anthony of Houston, TX and Bridgett Guillory. She was preceded in death by her parents, Warren Charlot, Sr. and Willie May Joseph Charlot; one brother, Warren Charlot, Jr. and his wife, Francine; two sisters, Joyce Johnson and her husband, George, and Gladie Charlot; two nephews, Mark Charlot and Sonny Johnson; and one niece, Gwendolyn Mamou. A rosary will be prayed at 10:00 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday.

