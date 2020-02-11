Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, February 14, 2020 in Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers - Bertrand for Joyce Audrey Evans, 88, who passed away on February 7, 2020. Reverend Larry Baldridge will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Lafayette Masonic Cemetery. Mrs. Evans, a resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of the late Henry Lauve and the former Rena Wager. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Evans Eastwood, and her husband, James C. Eastwood; three grandchildren, Jamie L. Hellinga and her husband, Brett, Lance E. Eastwood and his wife, Michelle, and Emily K. Alvey and her husband, Jeffrey; eight great-grandchildren, Audrey Lynn Hellinga, Molly Katherine Hellinga, Quinn Marshall Hellinga, Westin Hellinga, McKenna Beth Eastwood, Hadley Grace Alvey, Nathan James Alvey, and Madisyn Joyce Alvey; and her brother, Henry E. Lauve and sister, Patricia Ward. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gerald A. Evans, two great-grandsons, Conner Daniel Alvey and Henry Alvey; and siblings, Lydia Kass and Mildred Falgout. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Pallbearers will be James C. Eastwood, Lance E. Eastwood, Brett M. Hellinga and Jeffrey D. Alvey. Personal condolences may be sent to the Evans family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14, 2020